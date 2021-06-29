Lions G Jonah Jackson: Penei Sewell “acts like a grown man” already

Getty Images

Guard Jonah Jackson stepped into the Lions starting lineup after being selected in the third round of last year’s draft and he remained there for all 16 games of his rookie season.

Jackson turned 24 in February and his run as the team’s youngest starter on the offensive line ended in April. That’s when the Lions took tackle Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick of the draft and installed him as their expected starter at right tackle.

Sewell played left tackle in college and opted out of the 2020 season, so there’s a lot of adjusting to do before September. Jackson said that Sewell’s work this spring has shown that he has the ability to tackle that transition without too much trouble.

“They say he’s a 20-year-old, but he acts like a grown man with how he handles himself,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “Not only the meetings but outside on the field. Definitely on the field you see why he was the No. 7 overall pick. It’s very evident and I’m excited for his future and what’s to come for him.”

Jackson called the offensive line “the engine to the car” on offense for the Lions and Sewell hitting the ground running would add a lot of horsepower to the attack.