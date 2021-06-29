Sammy Watkins: Rashod Bateman can be a “very special” wide receiver

USA TODAY Sports

One of the Ravens’ top priorities over this offseason was improving their receiving corps. They did so by signing Sammy Watkins in free agency and drafting Rashod Bateman in the first round.

Bateman hasn’t been around for long, but he’s already left a positive impression on his team.

Watkins had high praise for the young receiver out of Minnesota during minicamp.

“He runs just about every route at a professional level,” Watkins said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I think he’s a very special wide receiver; he just has to put it together.”

Bateman should be a significant contributor early, alongside Watkins and Marquise Brown as the top receivers in Baltimore’s offense. If he does put it together with a strong training camp, the Ravens will have a good chance to get their pass game up from dead last in the rankings.