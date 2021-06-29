Samson Ebukam wows teammates with squat workout

USA TODAY Sports

Samson Ebukam signed with the 49ers in March and thus hasn’t played a game for his new team yet. Ebukam, though, is impressing his teammates.

The outside linebacker has shared videos of his offseason workouts on Instagram.

He posted a video Tuesday squatting what appears to be more than 500 pounds.

Teammates George Kittle, Trey Lance, Darrion Daniels and Jeff Wilson were among those who left a comment as did Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin and Rams linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo. Kittle wrote, “Sheeeeeeesh.”

Ebukam started 35 games and made 150 tackles and 14 sacks in four seasons with the Rams. The 49ers signed him to a two-year, $12 million deal with plans to use him in a pass rushing role.

“The number one thing is, with the Rams I was kind of reading and things like that,” Ebukam said earlier this month, via Kirk Larrabee of 49erswebzone.com. “But over here, it’s just attack, don’t read. So I just have to flip a 180 real quick and just get on that. Attack, and the people behind me will clean it up.”