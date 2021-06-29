Stephon Gilmore tweets a list of highest-paid DBs, which he’s not on

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 29, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore isn’t making any secret of the fact that he wants more money.

Gilmore, who has a 2021 base salary of $7 million, posted on Twitter today a list of the 10 highest-paid defensive backs in the NFL. Gilmore, who isn’t on the list, added the comment, “Oh ok.”

Quite clearly not OK with his contract, Gilmore did not attend the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp. He and the Patriots have reportedly not made any significant progress in negotiating a new deal.

It’s easy to see why Gilmore, who was the NFL’s defensive player of the year in 2019, thinks he deserves a lot more money than he’s making. It’s also easy to see why the Patriots wouldn’t be eager to give a raise to Gilmore, who will turn 31 in September.

It’s unclear whether Gilmore will show up for training camp.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Stephon Gilmore tweets a list of highest-paid DBs, which he’s not on

  1. Actually Gilmore, your salary this year was 12 million, until you got 5 million dollar advance last year.

  2. Soooo Tired of these Spoiled Millionaires who Happily SIGNED the contract in good faith, 5 years $65mil, $18 mil at signing $40mil guaranteed and he’s gonna see every Penny of it (Never asked to re-negotiate by the team) It was a Great contract when you got all of the up front cash! Don’t sign for that many years if you feel, and we all know, that the back end will be less! You have NO ONE to blame but yourself and your Agent! signed, A lifelong Patriots Fan!!

  3. Did he also tweet the various CB rankings/metrics for CBs last year? I’m guessing he wasn’t even top 30 in any of them. As someone who watched every minute of the Pats last season, he didn’t do much from the “eyeball test” perspective either.

  4. Ok, here comes the yapping.
    He’s good, but not worth a distraction.
    Time to get rid of him.

  6. NFL players are like cellphones “THEY ARE ALREADY OUTDATED IN 6 MONTHS”

  7. The NFL is odd about making salaries public. Why do they even do that? Those of us that work for corporations don’t have our salaries publicly posted for people to complain about.

    I never knew what my coworker were making, and I didn’t care. I only cared that I was getting what I considered to be fair.

  8. Bill makes an example of one player every year. Gilmore has to play this year and play well to get one more long-term deal in free agency (assuming Pats don’t sign him long-term).

    If he doesn’t, he will get squat this year and sign a one year deal for 2022 with all the risk hoping for a bigger pay day. That’s not a lot of leverage. If I’m his agent I ask for the $5MM added back on and an agreement not to tag or trade. The Pats get a motivated former DPY and Gilmore plays for his next contract. Everyone wins.

  9. CB’s rely on their quickness to be great and that is what they lose as they age and he is near that cliff. He is not worth the money the Rams grossly overpaid for their CB. Some idiot GM will greatly pay him a lot of money but Bill will not (he will make a sensible offer if he thinks Gilmore has more left in him but he usually lets players go that have a year or more left) and doesn’t unless an aging CB is willing to throw away a year by sitting out then try to get a big pay day at 33 years old, which would be a series of declining one year prove it deals for a few years. Gilmore doesn’t have a lot of leverage, and almost no leverage for a premium new contract this year.

  10. He’s using that vet experience/leverage that some team, only takes one, will salivate and make an offer. Pats wont bend, its history.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.