Tanya Snyder named co-CEO of Washington Football Team

Posted by Josh Alper on June 29, 2021, 9:35 AM EDT
The Washington Football Team announced a change to the top of the corporate masthead on Tuesday and it involves a new title for Tanya Snyder.

Snyder has been named the co-CEO of the team along with her husband Daniel Snyder. Both Snyders are referred to as team owners in the release announcing the change, which the team says is part of its “commitment to being a standard bearer of diversity and inclusion in sports.”

“This team is our family’s legacy,” Tanya Snyder said in a statement. “We are at a pivotal point in the history of this team as we work to become the gold standard of NFL franchises. The co-CEO titles reflect our approach to that effort. It is a natural progression, but it’s important to formally recognize the diversity of opinion and perspective that informs everything we do. In my new role, I’ll be positioned to ensure the core values that are central to our philanthropy permeate the entire organization and bring us closer to realizing our goals.”

The move comes with the team looking at options for a new nickname and months after news of a $1.6 million settlement of a sexual misconduct lawsuit came to light amid an NFL investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct. It also follows Daniel Snyder’s move to buy out the team’s minority owners and consolidate control of the organization in his hands.

Naming his wife as the co-CEO continues that consolidation and points to long future for family ownership of the team that could continue well beyond the life of either Snyder should they follow through with plans to pass it down to their children.

  1. Smoke and mirror. Yeah Dan, this makes up for the alleged sexual harassment cases and years of degrading workplace environment.

  2. I worked in a company as a senior leader for a man who gave equal power to his wife.

    Not good. A husband and wife dynamic as co-leaders led to a whole bunch of dysfunctional behavior.

    Good luck FT.

  3. I’m not sure, but making his wife the co-boss of his company, doesn’t really feel like some sort of watershed advancement of women’s rights. But hey, if you are going to virtue signal, I guess you want to make it as painless to yourself as possible, so mission accomplished Dan.

  4. The NFL is forcing Snyder to change the name again?

    What the hell is this?

  5. Still putting lipstick on a pig out in WTF land. Naming his wife as co-CEO is another fluffy meaningless move so Snyder can pretend he’s not the guy who lorded over a cesspool in DC all this time.

  6. For as long as the Snyder family have owned the Washington team, that team has suffered. As have their fans. If this move with Tanya Snyder signals long-term ownership by the Snyder’s, DC is doomed to be saddled with more mediocrity both in the football field and in the community.

  7. The fact that Jerry Richardson was forced to sell his team while Daniel Snyder is allowed to keep his just goes to show there are two sets of rules for the NFL

  8. jasons81 says:
    The fact that Jerry Richardson was forced to sell his team while Daniel Snyder is allowed to keep his just goes to show there are two sets of rules for the NFL
    ————————-
    Richardson was not forced to sell. He was pressured and caved. Snyder would fight until the end.

  10. Good move for the WFT! This organization is leading the way through diversity in the NFL

  11. Nothing to see here. Still as disfunctional as ever. No change will happen with little Danny around.

  12. It’s so refreshing to see rich people “earn” their way. They just work harder than poor folks.

  15. Richardson was not forced to sell. He was pressured and caved. Snyder would fight until the end.

    ————————————

    True, good point

  17. For Washington fans this announcement feels like you’re already in prison for a crime you didn’t commit and the warden just announced that they’re putting in a double-set of bars!

    We’ll never be delivered from Snyder hell!

