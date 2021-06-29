Tanya Snyder named co-CEO of Washington Football Team

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team announced a change to the top of the corporate masthead on Tuesday and it involves a new title for Tanya Snyder.

Snyder has been named the co-CEO of the team along with her husband Daniel Snyder. Both Snyders are referred to as team owners in the release announcing the change, which the team says is part of its “commitment to being a standard bearer of diversity and inclusion in sports.”

“This team is our family’s legacy,” Tanya Snyder said in a statement. “We are at a pivotal point in the history of this team as we work to become the gold standard of NFL franchises. The co-CEO titles reflect our approach to that effort. It is a natural progression, but it’s important to formally recognize the diversity of opinion and perspective that informs everything we do. In my new role, I’ll be positioned to ensure the core values that are central to our philanthropy permeate the entire organization and bring us closer to realizing our goals.”

The move comes with the team looking at options for a new nickname and months after news of a $1.6 million settlement of a sexual misconduct lawsuit came to light amid an NFL investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct. It also follows Daniel Snyder’s move to buy out the team’s minority owners and consolidate control of the organization in his hands.

Naming his wife as the co-CEO continues that consolidation and points to long future for family ownership of the team that could continue well beyond the life of either Snyder should they follow through with plans to pass it down to their children.