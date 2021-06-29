Tom Brady has a Subway deal, despite reportedly never entering a Subway

Tom Brady has a notoriously strict diet. Tom Brady nevertheless will endorse Subway, one of the most prevalent fast-food purveyors in the nation.

Terry Lefton of Sports Business Journal reports that Brady has never even entered a Subway, which has more than 22,000 locations in the United States alone. Brady’s TV ad, which will debut later this month, also reportedly will not show Brady holding Subway products, per Lefton.

The Subway endorsement deal nevertheless represents an attempted pivot by Subway back to the perception that it’s a healthier alternative to other fast-food options. It’s also an effort to beat back competition from sub chains like Jersey Mike’s; Subway, according to Lefton, reportedly has closed “thousands” of stores over the past three years.

Still, not many will buy the link between Brady and Subway. Earlier this month, for example, Brady endorsed Ronaldo’s very public disavowal of Coke products. Coke, by the way, has been the exclusive soda provider for Subway since wresting the deal from Pepsi in 2003. Absent a TB12 product line and/or an avocado ice cream desert option, no one who knows anything about Tom Brady is going to think that he’d swing by Subway on the way home for practice or a game — or ever.

  2. An ESPN report indicated that the Patriots, from 2000 to 2007, illegally videotaped other teams’ signals in at least 40 games. Therefore, every super bowl Brady and the Pats won during this time period is fake, just like the Subway tuna.

  5. I doubt most of the celebrities that have endorsed Subway in commercials have ever eaten at Subway. Nor should they. Subway’s “bread” can’t even legally be called bread in Ireland and their tuna isn’t tuna.

    The same report that had dozens of “unnamed sources” with no one willing to put their name to it other than the losing coach of the 2021 SB? Also, define what illegal videotaping was during this time period? What rule was broken?

    You mean as fake as Eli Manning and the Giants “game worn” memorabilia?

  8. So, he’s not going to hold any of the products in his hands. What’s the point? I get it, he’s getting paid, but given the type of brand he seems to want to build, this will come off as a hypocritical move, specially if he won’t even hold a sandwich. Must be one sweet paycheck.

  9. He has such a strict diet. He denounced Coca Cola, but not Pepsi because Pepsi is the official soft drink of the NFL… Soda is soda, dude. He was on a Frito Lays commercial, which sells unhealthy chips. How can he have a press conference telling parents to stop feeding their kids unhealthy foods, yet he’s on a Frito Lay commercial? If he thinks Coke is bad, but does not include Pepsi with it, does that mean that Frito Lay chips are okay, but Wise chips are not?
    Pick a lane, bub.

  10. Jersey Mike’s is lightyears better than Subway. Much better food for the same price.

  11. You’d think he and Giselle would have enough money that he wouldn’t have to compromise his principles on the products he endorses. Or maybe he doesn’t have principles.

  13. Just a reminder that the heads of Subway very likely knew about Jared being a pedophile and still put him in commercials with children.

  14. So you’re saying that TB12 is wandering the avocado ice cream desert, looking for a Bucco Bruce Creamsicle uniform option?

