Tom Brady has a Subway deal, despite reportedly never entering a Subway

Tom Brady has a notoriously strict diet. Tom Brady nevertheless will endorse Subway, one of the most prevalent fast-food purveyors in the nation.

Terry Lefton of Sports Business Journal reports that Brady has never even entered a Subway, which has more than 22,000 locations in the United States alone. Brady’s TV ad, which will debut later this month, also reportedly will not show Brady holding Subway products, per Lefton.

The Subway endorsement deal nevertheless represents an attempted pivot by Subway back to the perception that it’s a healthier alternative to other fast-food options. It’s also an effort to beat back competition from sub chains like Jersey Mike’s; Subway, according to Lefton, reportedly has closed “thousands” of stores over the past three years.

Still, not many will buy the link between Brady and Subway. Earlier this month, for example, Brady endorsed Ronaldo’s very public disavowal of Coke products. Coke, by the way, has been the exclusive soda provider for Subway since wresting the deal from Pepsi in 2003. Absent a TB12 product line and/or an avocado ice cream desert option, no one who knows anything about Tom Brady is going to think that he’d swing by Subway on the way home for practice or a game — or ever.