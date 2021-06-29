Washington Football Team adds three to front office staff

Getty Images

The Washington Football Staff has made a few more additions to their front office staff.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Washington had added Drew Hampton as the team’s head equipment manager, Jeff Ruiz as the team’s physical therapist, and Ashley Cohrs as a player personnel assistant.

Hampton previously served 15 years as the head equipment manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 1997-2012. Since leaving the NFL, he had handled equipment duties at Western Kentucky University and the University of Maryland.

Ruiz joins Washington after spending five years at the University of Miami.

Cohrs attended Florida State University before serving as an intern for the Buffalo Bills in 2019. She spent two years at Northwestern University and a year at the University of Georgia before joining Washington.