Allen Robinson mum on contract talks with July 15 deadline quickly approaching

Getty Images

The Bears have until July 15 to complete a long-term deal with Allen Robinson or the star receiver will play 2021 under the $18 million franchise tag.

Robinson reiterated Wednesday he is willing to play the season under the franchise tag, but he offered no update on contract talks.

“We’ll see,” Robinson told Rhett Lewis on NFL Total Access. “I think the biggest thing like, again, like I said, just about going out there this year, having fun, making plays, trying to help this team get back into the playoffs. I think that’s the main thing. That’s what I’ve set out during the course of this offseason. Every time I get on the field, into my workouts and things like that, it’s how can I get better? How can I help put this team, how can I help put this offense in a better situation than we were in last year?”

Robinson caught passes from Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles in 2020. He figures to catch passes from Andy Dalton and Justin Fields this season.

Robinson, 27, has 200 receptions for 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns the past two seasons combined.