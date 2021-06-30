Barry Sanders: New regime has a “great opportunity” in Detroit

Getty Images

The Lions have infamously been mired in mediocrity for much of the past 30 years, with their last playoff victory coming in 1991.

But according to one of the franchise legends, the new regime of General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell can awaken the proverbial sleeping giant.

At a celebrity golf tournament in Detroit, Hall of Famer Barry Sanders noted how much Detroit loves football.

“Well, it’s a great opportunity for the new regime,” Sanders said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “So many great sports moments have happened here in Detroit. There’s been hockey championships, baseball championships, basketball championships, but Detroit is definitely a football town — absolutely. There’s a thirst and a hunger to win. And hopefully, they’re the guys who can get it done. I know the town is excited. And we know that the work is cut out for them, but if it was easy, everyone would be able to do it. So, hopefully they’re the guys.”

Sanders was involved in the search process that brought Campbell to Detroit in January.

The Lions haven’t won a division title since 1993, though they did make the playoffs in two of Jim Caldwell’s four years as head coach from 2014-2017. But after three consecutive last-place finishes since 2018, Holmes and Campbell definitely have plenty of work ahead to turn Detroit into a consistent contender.