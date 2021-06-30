Barry Sanders: New regime has a “great opportunity” in Detroit

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 30, 2021, 9:00 AM EDT
Detroit Lions Off-Season Workout
Getty Images

The Lions have infamously been mired in mediocrity for much of the past 30 years, with their last playoff victory coming in 1991.

But according to one of the franchise legends, the new regime of General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell can awaken the proverbial sleeping giant.

At a celebrity golf tournament in Detroit, Hall of Famer Barry Sanders noted how much Detroit loves football.

“Well, it’s a great opportunity for the new regime,” Sanders said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “So many great sports moments have happened here in Detroit. There’s been hockey championships, baseball championships, basketball championships, but Detroit is definitely a football town — absolutely. There’s a thirst and a hunger to win. And hopefully, they’re the guys who can get it done. I know the town is excited. And we know that the work is cut out for them, but if it was easy, everyone would be able to do it. So, hopefully they’re the guys.”

Sanders was involved in the search process that brought Campbell to Detroit in January.

The Lions haven’t won a division title since 1993, though they did make the playoffs in two of Jim Caldwell’s four years as head coach from 2014-2017. But after three consecutive last-place finishes since 2018, Holmes and Campbell definitely have plenty of work ahead to turn Detroit into a consistent contender.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Barry Sanders: New regime has a “great opportunity” in Detroit

  1. A great opportunity to turn the franchise around but given they hired a guy that talks about biting kneecaps you cant blame anyone for thinking it’s the same old Lions.

  4. I hope he has a strong staff because Dan Campbell is not the first name that springs to mind when one thinks of “innovative coaching”.

  5. Long suffering Browns fan here. I think Detroit is heading in the right direction. Maybe Campbell has made some eye rolling quotes, but he knows what it takes to win and has seen the inner workings of Saints coach Sean Payton.

    I don’t know if Goff is an good substitute for Stafford, but it couldn’t hurt to try. Draft picks added aside.

    As for personnel, it only takes a good draft or two and a couple of good free agent moves to make the team much better. Minnesota has stumbled, Chicago is breaking in a rookie QB, and Aaron Rodgers could tear apart GB…

    I think that current Lions consultant and for Browns former GM John Dorsey recognizes NFL quality talent. He will help identify good players to draft and add to the roster.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.