Bucs lend Lombardi Trophy to vaccination campaign, get a shot and a picture with the trophy

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have come up with a good incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine: A shot comes with a picture with the Lombardi Trophy.

A vaccination clinic in Tampa today will have the Lombardi Trophy on hand, and anyone who gets the shot can take a picture with the trophy.

NFL teams have been promoting the vaccine across the country, and with good reason: The COVID-19 vaccines are the reason that NFL games will once again be played in full stadiums this season.

The vaccines have proven safe and effective, and nearly everyone who dies of COVID-19 is unvaccinated.