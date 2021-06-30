Calais Campbell mentoring Bills rookie Greg Rousseau

Getty Images

Ravens veteran defensive end Calais Campbell has taken Bills rookie defensive end Greg Rousseau under his large wing.

The 34-year-old Campbell, who played his college football at Miami long before the 21-year-old Rousseau did, recently worked with Rousseau at a Miami summer football camp and was seen demonstrating pass rush moves to Rousseau.

Campbell said before the draft that he was annoyed with reports of scouts questioning Rousseau’s size and athleticism.

“I wonder what the scouts were saying when I was coming out,” Campbell tweeted, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “Not athletic enough? Not strong enough? I am not a scout and I know they have a tough job. But I hope they don’t overthink this one. [Rousseau] can play football. He is a playmaker! Shows up in both the run and pass game.”

The Bills agreed with Campbell’s assessment and took Rousseau with their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.