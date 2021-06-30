Carson Wentz feels “new passion for the game” in Indianapolis

Getty Images

Carson Wentz‘s struggles with the Eagles during the 2020 season have been well documented and this offseason has been about trying to turn the page to a brighter future.

Wentz was traded to the Colts to kick off the offseason and he’s spent the last few months getting used to life with his new team. During a recent visit to Fargo, North Dakota for work with his foundation, Wentz spoke to Beth Hoole of ValleyNewsLive.com and said that he thinks Indianapolis is “definitely a special place” that has rejuvenated him after a rough year in Philadelphia.

“I really feel like I have a new passion for the game,” Wentz said, via Jonathan X. Simmons of the Indianapolis Star. “I’ve been high, I’ve been injured, I’ve been, now, benched, I’ve been traded, I’ve kinda seen a lot in five years, so whatever the game throws at me I’m ready.”

The Colts are betting that Wentz is both ready for whatever’s thrown his way and able to handle it better than he did last season. The success of that bet and the success of their season will go hand in hand.