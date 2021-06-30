Davante Adams won’t “dabble” into idea of playing with Derek Carr again

Posted by Josh Alper on June 30, 2021, 10:33 AM EDT
Green Bay Packers Mandatory Minicamp
Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams made a good tandem at Fresno State and Carr said recently that he’d put on a “full-court press” to make them teammates again if Adams hits the open market as a free agent in 2021.

That’s on the table right now as the Packers and Adams have not made much progress toward an extension that would keep him in Green Bay. The uncertainty about quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ future is something Adams said factors into any thoughts of signing another deal with the Packers, but he’s not ready to talk about other possible landing spots at the moment.

“Well, I mean, I’m a Packer, so I can’t really get too far ahead on that,” Adams said, via Evan Webeck of the Bay Area News Group. “When the season ends and if nothing’s figured out, then maybe we’ll have something to talk about. But those are cautious waters, so I can’t really dabble in that now.”

Should Adams become a free agent in 2021, the Raiders will likely have a fair amount of company when it comes to putting together a pitch that would bring Adams to their team.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Davante Adams won’t “dabble” into idea of playing with Derek Carr again

  1. Davante: “I’m a Packer, I am not going anywhere. Those things will work themselves out. I’m here to play.

    Gute has said they are going to sign Davante to a extension. There are cap and other issues for when it’s done.

    Next.

  2. Highly doubtful he becomes a free agent. If they dont agree on an extension then the packers will franchise tag him the same way the bucs did Godwin and the bears did Robinson this offseason.

  3. Three Dog Night said it best: How can people have no feeling?
    How can they ignore their friends?
    Easy to be proud
    Easy to say no

    The Packers are heading the wrong direction down the one way road called player relations. This ain’t the 90’s anymore and players aren’t going to want to sign for an organization that has a reputation of not paying their stars. This genie is hard to put back in the bottle.
    The Packers brass needs to finally change with the times or be left on the side of road as the “Black Lamborghini fly’s by” them!

  5. How is this not tampering by Carr? Does tampering only apply to coaches and execs? Honest question

  6. I’m too lazy to look, but that Fresno State team must’ve been pretty dang good.

  9. He has been great for the Packers but he will be 29 this season and signing him to another deal would be a bad idea. WRs drop off big time at his age and he will demand a top contract. The smart move is to let him walk and get that 3rd compensatory pick for him. You aren’t going to get that same player for the next 3 or 4 years.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.