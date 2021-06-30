DeForest Buckner: Going against the Titans going to be a lot more fun

Getty Images

The Titans finished just ahead of the Colts to win the AFC South last season and both clubs have made some big changes this offseason.

Carson Wentz is now the quarterback in Indianapolis while Julio Jones has joined A.J. Brown at the top of the Titans’ wide receiver group. During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Buckner called Wentz “a man on a mission” and said that he loves having him in Indianapolis.

Despite the way last season played out, Buckner said he also loves how the Titans are looking this season.

“Going against [the Titans] twice a year is going to be a lot more fun,” Buckner said, via Jonathan X. Simmons of the Indianapolis Star. “The bigger the challenge, the more interesting the game gets and I love it. I love going against the best and, you know, to be the best you’ve gotta beat the best and they’re one of the best teams in the league right now.”

Buckner will get a chance to see Jones and the rest of the Titans in a Week 3 game that will give us an early look at how power will be balanced in the AFC South this season.