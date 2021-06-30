Doug Pederson makes it clear that he wants to be an NFL head coach again

Getty Images

Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson will be paid like a head coach to not be the team’s head coach, until his buyout expires. Regardless, Pederson wants to be paid like a head coach to be a head coach, again.

Via Chris Franklin of NJ.com, Pederson recently explained to Anthony Gargano of 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia that Pederson wants to do it again.

“The competitor inside wants to continue to compete,” Pederson said. “Hopefully, I get an opportunity to lead another football team and do the same things again and learn from the last five years. What a great teaching moment for me. I always talk about how we learn from failures and different things like that. I don’t want to say that this was a failure, but at the same time, I want to learn from the last five years moving forward in my next opportunity.”

If definitely wasn’t a failure. He delivered the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. The winning of one created an obsession for another, and it led to a sense of urgency that put too much pressure on everyone in the organization.

“I’ll be defined in Philadelphia for my wins and losses,” Pederson said. “Obviously, the championship is huge. But for me, I feel like if I get another opportunity, I want to do it again. I went to two Super Bowls as a player in Green Bay, and then obviously now being a coach in Philadelphia, and so three Super Bowls, and when it gets in your system like that, it’s just hard to turn that off.”

No NFL head coach has ever won a Super Bowl with two different teams. The only men currently in position to accomplish that feat are Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and Raiders coach Jon Gruden. All other Super Bowl-winning coaches (Bill Belichick, John Harbaugh, Mike Tomlin, Andy Reid, Sean Payton, Bruce Arians, Pete Carroll) still work for the team with which they won a Super Bowl.

Before Pederson can try to become the first coach to win a Super Bowl with two different teams, he needs another head-coaching job. But who wouldn’t want to at least seriously consider a coach who already has shown that he can win a Super Bowl? That doesn’t guarantee a gig, but surely it will get him an interview or two in the next cycle.