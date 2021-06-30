Fans who ran onto field during Super Bowl LV receive probation, community service

Getty Images

The two fans who ran onto the field during Super Bowl LV agreed to a year of probation, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yuri Andrade and Douglas Schaffer pleaded no contest to trespassing charges. Both accepted terms that include 100 hours of community service each, a $500 fine and letters of apology to the NFL.

“I think you can tell by now, what might have been amusing back during the Super Bowl was not very amusing,” Hillsborough County Judge Jack Gutman said, via the newspaper. “It inconvenienced a lot of people. You exposed people to injury. And hopefully you learned your lesson about all this. It’s not funny at all.”

Andrade, 32, answered, “No more streaking. I promise.”