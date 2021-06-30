NFL-CFL officiating development partnership on hold again in 2021

Getty Images

The partnership between the National Football League and Canadian Football League geared toward developing officials have been put on hold again for the 2021 season, according to Mark Schultz of FootballZebras.com.

The NFL–CFL Officiating Development Program, which has been in place since 2016, has provided chances for NFL officials to work CFL games during the summer. In return, CFL officials would observe and train with their NFL counterparts and work a game during the preseason.

The ongoing closure of the United States-Canada border except for essential travel presents the biggest hurdle for the program to continue this year. The border has been closed since March 2020 amid the ongoing pandemic. However, a soft reopening is scheduled for July 5 with a full reopening possibly following on July 21.

Nevertheless, the logistics of rolling out the program for this year would appear challenging given the time frame.