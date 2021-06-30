Panthers will have 14 open training camp practices in 2021

Getty Images

After holding training camp in Charlotte last year, the Panthers will be back at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. in late July.

Carolina will hold 14 practices open to the public, including a pair of sessions with the Ravens. The club will also travel to Indiana to practice with the Colts.

Training camp practices begin on Wednesday, July 28. While most practices will begin at 8:30 a.m., the club will hold a pair of night practices. The first will be on Saturday, July 31 at Wofford College’s Gibbs Stadium. The second will be the team’s annual “Fan Fest” in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, Aug. 6.

The Panthers’ two practices with the Colts before the two teams play in the first week of the preseason will be on Thursday, Aug. 6 and Friday, Aug. 7 — both at 4 p.m.

The joint practices with the Ravens will conclude the Panthers’ time in Spartanburg, with sessions on Wednesday, Aug. 18, and Thursday, Aug. 19.

The Panthers are not requiring proof of vaccination or face coverings to attend practice. While it’s also free to attend, fans must register through the Panthers’ website or app.