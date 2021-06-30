Patriots announce first set of practices open to fans

Getty Images

The Patriots will open some practices to fans this summer. The question is: How many?

The team on Wednesday announced the dates of six open practices. The Patriots call that “the initial training camp schedule,” adding that “the daily practice schedule throughout training camp is tentative and subject to change.”

The Patriots begin training camp on Wednesday, July 28, on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. That practice plus practices on July 29, July 30 and July 31 are open to fans. In addition, two practices at Gillette Stadium — Friday, Aug. 6 and Tuesday, Aug. 10 — also have public viewing although the Aug. 6 practice is open only for season ticket holders and Foxborough residents.

The NFL’s COVID-19 protocols prohibit players from signing autographs at the practices.

Face coverings are optional, but unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear them.