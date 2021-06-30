Ryan Ramczyk reflects on “awesome” journey to being NFL’s highest-paid right tackle

Getty Images

Ryan Ramczyk and the Saints agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract today that makes him the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL, and he is reflecting on the journey that got him here.

That journey included taking a year off from playing high school football and then spending time at four different small colleges (Winona State, Madison Area Technical College, Mid-State Technical College and Wisconsin–Stevens Point) before transferring to Wisconsin and becoming one of the best offensive linemen in the Big Ten.

Now Ramczyk can celebrate a contract that will make him wealthy beyond his wildest dreams, but he says it’s not going to change his work ethic.

“It’s awesome. But at the end of the day, I’m going to go out and do what I always do and train the way I do,” Ramczyk said.

Ramczyk’s football journey was an unusual one, but it’s taken him to the top of his profession.