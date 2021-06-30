Urban Meyer: What’s difference between Tim Tebow, 40 others trying to make team?

Posted by Josh Alper on June 30, 2021, 7:28 AM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars Mandatory Minicamp
There wasn’t much comment from Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer about how Tim Tebow‘s transition to tight end unfolded during the team’s offseason program, but he did say in early June that “he’s working as hard as anybody” and has been doing a good job.

Neither the hard work nor the good job Tebow’s been doing is enough to lead Meyer to make predictions about where he’ll be in September.

In an interview with Mackenzie Salmon of USAToday.com, Meyer was asked about Tebow’s chances of making the 53-man roster. His answer centered on the differences from college football while placing Tebow among a large group of players who need to show the team something this summer.

“The tough part is 53 and that’s new to me,” Meyer said. “That’s the reality of the NFL, that you have 90 players. So to me, he’s one of 90. He’s a guy that’s, you know, what’s the difference between him and the other 40 guys trying to make the team? To me, it’s all the same. This is their livelihood, this is a job, this is a way to make a living. And the reality is that a good percentage of your roster’s gonna get cut or transition out of here, which, to me, that’s completely new. In college, you’ve got your 85, 95 guys and you fit them in and you put the puzzle together. It’s much different here.”

A couple of differences between Tebow and others looking for spots on the fringes of the roster come to mind. One is the name recognition that moves merchandise in a way that prospective tight ends Ben Ellefson and Tyler Davis don’t. The other is the relationship with Meyer that got Tebow in the door in the first place and we’ll see if those things are enough to land him a roster spot.

6 responses to “Urban Meyer: What’s difference between Tim Tebow, 40 others trying to make team?

  1. I know the answer to this :

    The other guys :
    1. Have not been out of football for 9 years.
    2. Are not approaching their mid 30s.
    3. Are not trying a completely new position at the age of 33.
    4. Do not have a legion of fans that mindlessly buy merchandise.

  2. Urban, what’s the difference between you and anyone else who could’ve coached the Jags?

  4. I’m not sure if Tebow making the team would be a testament to his superior athleticism or a commentary on how bad the Jags roster sucks if he’s the best they can do.

  6. The difference is the other 40 guys have been in football all their lives trying to get onto an NFL roster. They didn’t leave the game and go pretend they are baseball players, then decide they’d like to see if they can play a completely different position. And there’s no media buzz surrounding them. They will sell no tickets, jerseys, or anything else until and unless they make the team and make a name for themselves. The other 40 guys aren’t a publicity stunt. Tebow is.

