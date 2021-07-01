Broncos will have 13 practices open to the public

Getty Images

The Broncos announced their training camp schedule Thursday, and it includes 13 practices open to the public.

The first open practice is Wednesday, July 28 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colo.

While practices are free and open to the public, the league’s COVID-19 protocols prohibit autographs by players at camp.

The Broncos will hold a welcome back to football celebration called Training Camp: Back Together Saturday on July 31 with an invite-only viewing by the public.

All fans who attend the team’s camp must agree to the Fan Health Promise via a digital signature before entering UCHealth Training Center.