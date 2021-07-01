Bud Dupree: It’s going to be a great season for Julio Jones and A.J. Brown

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans have high hopes for Bud Dupree after signing the edge rusher to a five-year, $82.5 million deal this offseason — despite him tearing his ACL late last season.

But the expectations for Tennessee’s offense may be even higher after the club acquired receiver Julio Jones.

During an interview this week with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Dupree explained why he thinks Jones and third-year receiver A.J. Brown should both be able to excel in 2021. He said it starts with no one being able to stop running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill playing great behind the team’s good offensive line.

“A.J. and Julio on the outside, man, it’s going to be a great season for those guys,” Dupree said, adding Jones will be able “to free up A.J. a little more. Also, Julio will be able to go out and do his thing. He’s still tremendous, one of the best receivers to ever play the game. So you have to give him his respect when it’s due. He’s going to be [at his] best until it’s time to hang it up. And how he looks now, he’ll be able to choose when he wants to hang it up.”

Jones played just nine games last season while dealing with hamstring issues. He caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three TDs. In 2019, he caught 99 passes for 1,394 yards with six touchdowns in 15 games.

Brown was Tennessee’s top receiver in each of his first two seasons. He caught 52 passes for 1,051 yards with eight touchdowns as a rookie before reeling in 70 balls for 1,075 yards with 11 TDs in 2020.