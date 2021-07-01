Christian Kirk: Kyler Murray just keeps on getting better

Posted by Myles Simmons on July 1, 2021, 11:24 AM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk has been around his quarterback Kyler Murray for a while.

Their relationship dates back to high school, when the pair would compete in seven-on-seven tournaments. But after spending a year together at Texas A&M, Murray and Kirk have been NFL teammates for the quarterbacks’ first two seasons.

Murray is now entering his critical third season. While the 2019 No. 1 overall pick has likely played well enough for Arizona to feel comfortable picking up his fifth-year option next spring, Murray recently admitted his frustration that the Cardinals haven’t made the postseason since he’s been there.

If that changes in 2021, Murray will be a significant part of the reason why. Kirk said in an appearance on NFL Network this week that he’s seen nothing but improvement from the QB.

“[H]im going into his third year, you just kind of see him taking that next step every single year. And he just keeps on getting better,” Kirk said. “When you first come into the NFL, you’re still trying to learn how things go and just be a pro. And I think he’s made that adjustment really fast.

“So I think for Kyler, he doesn’t put too much pressure on himself. But the main thing is he just wants to win so bad and that’s why you see him getting a little fiery on the sideline, and you see that emotion coming out, just because every time we step on the field, he just wants to win. And that’s what you want from your quarterback.”

Murray, Kirk, and the Arizona offense should be set up to perform well in 2021. But making the postseason for the first time since 2015 will be tough for Arizona in the ultra-competitive NFC West.

5 responses to “Christian Kirk: Kyler Murray just keeps on getting better

  1. He is…

    But dozens of inept “QB Gurus” who post here will undoubtedly complain of his lack of accuracy ( untrue ). His bad attitude ( untrue ). His inability to win (untrue ) and make fun of his size (irrelevant)

  2. I think MOST defenses have figured him out. If you can contain him, he will get frustrated.

  3. Murray is going to ball out this next year. Murray has an excellent OL in front him and an offense loaded with weapons. On the other side of the ball AZs defense is significantly improved after ranking 4th in sacks n 12th overall defensively last season. This years unit should have no problem ranking well into the top 10 amongst defenses with one of the best pass rushers and front 7s in the NFL. They’re so deep they can rotate fresh pass rushers in/out wearing down OLs as the game wears on. Teams are going to struggle putting up points against that defense. This is a playoff roster, AZ has no excuse not to make the playoffs in 2021.

  4. I’ve been watching NFL football for over 50 years. One thing hasn’t changed. Young QB’s get better.

