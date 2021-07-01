Christian Kirk: Kyler Murray just keeps on getting better

Getty Images

Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk has been around his quarterback Kyler Murray for a while.

Their relationship dates back to high school, when the pair would compete in seven-on-seven tournaments. But after spending a year together at Texas A&M, Murray and Kirk have been NFL teammates for the quarterbacks’ first two seasons.

Murray is now entering his critical third season. While the 2019 No. 1 overall pick has likely played well enough for Arizona to feel comfortable picking up his fifth-year option next spring, Murray recently admitted his frustration that the Cardinals haven’t made the postseason since he’s been there.

If that changes in 2021, Murray will be a significant part of the reason why. Kirk said in an appearance on NFL Network this week that he’s seen nothing but improvement from the QB.

“[H]im going into his third year, you just kind of see him taking that next step every single year. And he just keeps on getting better,” Kirk said. “When you first come into the NFL, you’re still trying to learn how things go and just be a pro. And I think he’s made that adjustment really fast.

“So I think for Kyler, he doesn’t put too much pressure on himself. But the main thing is he just wants to win so bad and that’s why you see him getting a little fiery on the sideline, and you see that emotion coming out, just because every time we step on the field, he just wants to win. And that’s what you want from your quarterback.”

Murray, Kirk, and the Arizona offense should be set up to perform well in 2021. But making the postseason for the first time since 2015 will be tough for Arizona in the ultra-competitive NFC West.