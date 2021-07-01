Cowboys, Jaguars, 49ers lose OTA days as part of their penalties

Getty Images

The 49ers completed only seven of a possible 10 organized team activity practices, calling an early end to their offseason program. Everyone thought at the time that it was because of season-ending injuries to Justin Skule and Tarvarius Moore.

Instead, we find out today it was part of NFL Management Council discipline imposed on the team for violating the Collective Bargaining Agreement’s rules governing offseason work.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the 49ers were ordered to cancel the final week of OTAs last month.

The Cowboys and Jaguars were other teams found in violation, and they will lose practice days next offseason.

The Cowboys will forfeit one OTA practice during the first week of the 2022 offseason, and the Jaguars will lose two OTA practices during the first week of the 2022 offseason, per Schefter.

The 49ers and Cowboys each were fined $100,000. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy each were fined $50,000. The Jaguars were fined $200,000 and head coach Urban Meyer incurred a $100,000 penalty.

The 49ers released a statement Thursday afternoon.