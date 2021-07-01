Dan Snyder: I feel great remorse and am committed to implementing “real change”

Getty Images

The NFL’s investigation into sexual harassment and other workplace misconduct by former Washington Football Team employees has concluded with the team and owner Daniel Snyder paying a hefty price.

The league fined the franchise $10 million, which will go to charity. Snyder’s wife, Tanya Snyder, will take over day-to-day operations, while Dan Snyder will “concentrate on a new stadium plan and other matters.”

Dan Snyder released a statement Thursday afternoon following the league’s statement:

“I have learned a lot in the past few months about how my club operated, and the kind of

workplace that we had. It is now clear that the culture was not what it should be, but I did not

realize the extent of the problems, or my role in allowing that culture to develop and continue. I

know that as the owner, I am ultimately responsible for the workplace. I have said that and I say

it again.

“I feel great remorse for the people who had difficult, even traumatic, experiences while

working here. I’m truly sorry for that. I can’t turn back the clock, but I promise that nobody

who works here will ever have that kind of experience again, at least not as long as Tanya and I

are the owners of this team.

“Over the last 18 months we have made a lot of changes. We have a new and diverse

leadership team, a comprehensive program of training, culture surveys, and employee support,

and a commitment to ensuring that every employee of the Washington Football Club comes to a

professional and respectful workplace every day. And while there has been real progress, we are

not finished, and will continue to improve in every way that we can.

“I appreciate the people who came forward and intend fully to implement all of the

recommendations coming out of the investigation. Going forward, my focus will be on making

the Washington Football Team a source of pride to all of its employees, fans and partners,

including my partners in the NFL.

“I agree with the Commissioner’s decisions in this matter and am committed to

implementing his investigation’s important recommendations. Tanya will assume the responsibilities of CEO and will oversee all day-to-day team operations and represent the club on all league activities. I will concentrate my time during the next several months on developing a new stadium plan and other matters.

“Tanya and I are grateful, and truly blessed, to lead such a wonderful organization that has

always stood for excellence and winning. We look forward to focusing on the Team’s

community-building and charitable efforts, and we are confident that, with coach Ron Rivera

and team president Jason Wright, we have an outstanding management team who will

implement real change and bring a Super Bowl championship back to our nation’s capital.”