Derick Roberson wants to make “big noise” in third Titans season

Derick Roberson became the first Titans rookie with two sacks in a game since 2014 when he dropped Drew Brees twice in Week 16 of the 2019 season, but he hasn’t added much to the stat sheet since that point.

Roberson had another sack in Week 17, but did not record any others in the playoffs that year or at any point in the 2020 season. He wound up with nine tackles and two quarterback hits in eight games last year, which made him part of a sluggish pass rush that the team tried to address by signing Bud Dupree as a free agent.

Roberson has put on weight and said he feels he knows the playbook better than ever heading into a year where he wants to make his presence felt more regularly.

“I really haven’t made big noise like I want to yet,” Roberson said. “What I have done to this point, that’s cool. But I want do to more, and I want to build up that trust with the coaches, so they know when somebody goes down, I can go in and fill the spot like the starter. I am as hungry as ever. It is year 3, so I am real hungry.”

Dupree will hold down one spot on the edge of the Titans Defense. Roberson, Harold Landry, and Ola Adeniyi will be in the mix for roles opposite him and the Titans will need some portion of that group to step up for their pass rush to fully take flight.