Jamaal Williams: I see going to Detroit as a new beginning

USA TODAY Sports

After spending his first four seasons with Green Bay, running back Jamaal Williams elected to sign a two-year, $7.5 million deal with Detroit.

Williams joins a backfield headlined by 2020 second-round pick D'Andre Swift. But Williams feels like the Lions will still give him ample opportunity to display what he can do.

“I see this as just a new beginning, a new time for me to just be able to show my talents and show my abilities and everything I’ve just been working on this whole offseason,” Williams said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “I always know that I can always work on something to get better and find something that I can improve or find something new.

“So, you can always get better, and I’m just grateful for the coaches, the GM and everybody for just giving me an opportunity, and that’s all I ever really wanted was just an opportunity to be able to show my abilities. … Now I get to do it in a new offense by being able to get my running backs coach Duce Staley and Anthony Lynn as the OC. It just feels good. Then with the head coach [Dan Campbell] biting kneecaps and stuff. You know what I mean? This is like, ‘uh oh, it’s feeling real youthful in this boy.'”

Williams rushed for 404 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season, also adding 31 receptions for 236 yards and a TD through the air. In 60 career games, he has 1,985 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns. He’s caught 122 passes for 961 yards with eight TDs.