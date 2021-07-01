Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills owners, named to U.S. Olympic tennis team

Getty Images

Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula, was one of six players named to the U.S. Olympic women’s tennis team for the upcoming games in Tokyo later this month.

Pegula, the 26th ranked player in the world in singles via the Women’s Tennis Association rankings, reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in February before falling to fellow American Jennifer Brady.

Pegula joins Brady, Coco Gauff, Alison Riske, Nicole Melichar and Bethanie Mattek-Sands as the U.S. representatives for the Olympics.

Brady (15th), Gauff (23rd), Pegula (26th) and Riske (29th) all rank inside the top 30 in the world.