Lane Johnson: Jalen Hurts makes things easier for the offensive line

Posted by Josh Alper on July 1, 2021, 10:39 AM EDT
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was shut down for the year by the time Jalen Hurts became the team’s starting quarterback last season, but he’s seen enough of Hurts to feel good about what he will bring to the offense this year.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Johnson said that Hurts took command of the offense during organized team activities and didn’t look like a player going into his first full season as a starting quarterback. Johnson also said that Hurts’ style of play should be a positive for the guys charged with blocking for him.

“He’s got that confidence to him,” Johnson said. “The way he carries himself, he carries himself like a veteran. The things he can do on the field, you know, he can scramble outside of the pocket. When that happens, man, it makes it a little easier for the offensive line. Whenever you have a mobile quarterback back there, the pass rushers approach the pass rush a little bit differently. Instead of maybe running the hoop, they’re taught not to break contain because if they do, he can scramble for 10 or 15 and get a quick first down.”

Johnson closed his comments about Hurts by saying the quarterback “has put his foot on the gas pedal” this offseason and the Eagles will hope that burning rubber leads to better results than they managed a year ago.

6 responses to “Lane Johnson: Jalen Hurts makes things easier for the offensive line

  1. What makes life easy for an offensive line is to stay out of 3rd and long, second and long situations where the defense knows you’re going to throw. When you complete short passes on first down, and you’re constantly in 2nd and short, the offense is dictating to the defense, and the defense has to play passively. It’s the teams that run up the middle on first down, and are always in 3rd and long, that make it difficult for the OLine. And that’s also how you QB gets injured.

  4. straighcashhomey says:
    July 1, 2021 at 10:59 am
    are they having fun is all we care about

    ————————————————————-

    There it is. So original. SO witty

  5. Better play calling and not having a QB who holds the ball forever will make it easier on the offensive line as well.

  6. I for one, hope Lane and the O-line DO HAVE FUN this year. However, with the WFT defense surging and the Giants being improved, it will be difficult this year. But if Jalen Hurts makes it easier to have fun, then roll out Jalen left, roll out Jalen right as long as it works!

