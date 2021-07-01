Lane Johnson: Jalen Hurts makes things easier for the offensive line

Getty Images

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was shut down for the year by the time Jalen Hurts became the team’s starting quarterback last season, but he’s seen enough of Hurts to feel good about what he will bring to the offense this year.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Johnson said that Hurts took command of the offense during organized team activities and didn’t look like a player going into his first full season as a starting quarterback. Johnson also said that Hurts’ style of play should be a positive for the guys charged with blocking for him.

“He’s got that confidence to him,” Johnson said. “The way he carries himself, he carries himself like a veteran. The things he can do on the field, you know, he can scramble outside of the pocket. When that happens, man, it makes it a little easier for the offensive line. Whenever you have a mobile quarterback back there, the pass rushers approach the pass rush a little bit differently. Instead of maybe running the hoop, they’re taught not to break contain because if they do, he can scramble for 10 or 15 and get a quick first down.”

Johnson closed his comments about Hurts by saying the quarterback “has put his foot on the gas pedal” this offseason and the Eagles will hope that burning rubber leads to better results than they managed a year ago.