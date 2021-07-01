Melissa Gonzalez, wife of Lions QB David Blough, makes Colombian Olympic team in 400-meter hurdles

Getty Images

Melissa Gonzalez, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough, qualified to represent Colombia in the Tokyo Olympics later this month in the 400-meter hurdles.

Gonzalez won the 400-meter hurdles at the South American Championships held in Ecuador in late May. She set both a Colombian and championship record in the event with a 55.68 second time.

Gonzalez and Blough attended high school together at Creekview High School in Carrollton, Texas. Blough would attend Purdue for football while Gonzalez was a part of the track and field team at Texas.

After initially signing with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent, Blough was traded to the Lions and spent his first two seasons in the NFL with the team. Blough started five games as a rookie for Detroit in place of an injured Matthew Stafford.