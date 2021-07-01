Monte Kiffin will be inducted into Bucs Ring of Honor on September 19

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced that their former defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin would become part of the team’s Ring of Honor back in February 2020, but his formal induction was put on hold as the 2020 season played out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kiffin is now set to become the 14th inductee this season. The Buccaneers announced that they will induct Kiffin into the Ring of Honor during their Week 2 game against the Falcons on September 19.

Kiffin ran the defense in Tampa from 1996 to 2008 and was part of the coaching staff for the team’s Super Bowl XXXVII champions. That was the only Buccaneers championship team in history before they beat the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium this February.

The Buccaneers have never inducted an assistant coach to their Ring of Honor. They have inducted three head coaches and Kiffin worked for Tony Dungy and Jon Gruden during his tenure with the Bucs. John McVay is the other coach to receive the honor.