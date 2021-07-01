NFL’s discipline of Jaguars stems from a contact violation in a June 1 practice

Getty Images

The Jaguars were one of three teams disciplined Thursday for violating the Collective Bargaining Agreement’s rules governing offseason work. Jacksonville, though, received bigger punishment than the Cowboys or the 49ers.

The Jaguars ran afoul of the rules during a June 1 practice, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports, with excessive contact between receivers and defensive backs during 11-on-11 drills.

Jacksonville, like the 49ers, acknowledged the discipline in a statement: “We’ve been informed of the fines issued by the league and will accept the NFL discipline as it pertains to a contact violation during practice on June 1. The Jaguars are vigilant about practicing within the CBA rules and will re-emphasize offseason training rules as they relate to contact. We are looking forward to the start of training camp later this month.”

The Jaguars were fined $200,000 and head coach Urban Meyer incurred a $100,000 penalty. In addition, the team will lose two OTA practices during the first week of the 2022 offseason.