Spanos lawsuit moves to San Joaquin County, a win for Chargers ownership

Getty Images

The league battle over the ownership of the L.A. Chargers won’t be decided in L.A. County.

Via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, a judge in L.A. Superior Court granted the request to move the lawsuit filed by Dea Spanos that seeks a forced sale of the team to San Joaquin County.

The first order of business in San Joaquin County likely will be to get the judge to send the dispute to arbitration. The paperwork filed to request the move to San Joaquin to County suggested that arbitration may be the appropriate forum for resolving the dispute. The judge would have to agree. That process would begin with the party wanting arbitration making the formal request for it.

Don’t be surprised if that’s the next step.