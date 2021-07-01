Total financial penalty for Washington Football Team could be as high as $17 million

Getty Images

The primary punishment against the Washington Football Team for years of workplace misconduct took the form of a $10 million fine. But that’s just part of it.

As explained in the NFL’s press release announcing the outcome of the investigation into various instances of misbehavior, the team and Daniel Snyder will be paying all fees and expenses associated with the investigation led by Beth Wilkinson and her firm.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that number could be as high as $7 million. The number is believed to be in the range of $5 million to $7 million.

That may seem like a lot, because it is. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones once paid the league more than $2 million in fees incurred as a result of the issues Jerry caused when opposing Commissioner Roger Goodell’s new contract. In that case, there wasn’t even a lawsuit filed, just the threat of one.

This situation was much more involved, with more than 150 people interviewed. The billable-hour meter was running and running and running. And now Snyder will be paying those bills.