WR Tamorrion Terry was indicted for felony murder before Seahawks dropped him

Getty Images

The Seahawks waived wide receiver Tamorrion Terry on Wednesday and the likely reason why they decided to part ways with him now came to light on Thursday.

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports that Terry was one of 11 people indicted on felony murder charges by a grand jury in Georgia last week.

A 21-year-old woman named Za’Quavia Smith was killed outside a nightclub in Ashburn, Georgia in June 2018 when a group of people opened fire. At least seven people were shot altogether during the incident and one man was arrested days later in what law enforcement deemed a gang-related shooting.

Terry played college football at Florida State and went undrafted this year.