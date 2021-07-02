Andrew Whitworth: Nothing short of winning the Super Bowl is good enough

Getty Images

The 2021 season is shaping up to be Andrew Whitworth‘s last, as he said this week he feels like his career is coming to its end.

And there’s only one way the longtime left tackle wants to go out.

During a Friday interview on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Whitworth said the Rams have to live up to the hype and win the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

“For us, that’s just the truth,” Whitworth said. “We’ve figured out how to win playoff games, we’ve made some runs in the postseason. And this time for us and this opportunity we feel like this team, nothing short of going to that Super Bowl and winning it is good enough. And that’s really the expectation level for us, even though we know that’s a slippery slope. But that’s where we want to be. And if that’s what you want, then you got to be able to speak about it and let people know that that’s the only thing you see is the goal, and the only thing you see as accomplishing this season is just going and winning a Super Bowl.”

Los Angeles, of course, lost to New England in Super Bowl LIII two years ago. But after disappointing finishes the last two seasons, quarterback Matthew Stafford could elevate the offense to a Super Bowl level once again.