Bills great Darryl Talley to have number retired by West Virginia

USA TODAY Sports

Bills linebacker Darryl Talley, before becoming a key cog in a team that went to four straight Super Bowls, was a standout at West Virginia University. In belated recognition of his exploits, the school is retiring his number, 90.

Talley, a second-round pick in 1983, played for the Bills through 1994.

“I am beaming with pride,” Talley tweeted.

It’s only the fourth number retired by West Virginia. Talley joins Sam Huff (No. 75), Ira “Rat” Rodgers (21), and Bruce Bosley (77).

WVU sophomore Akheem Mesidor currently wears No. 90. He will be permitted to wear it for the rest of his college career.

Talley was added to the Bills’ Wall of Fame in 2003.