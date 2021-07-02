Cowboys return to Hard Knocks, for the third time

Getty Images

America’s Team has been losing its grip on America. It will try to regain some of it during training camp.

Via John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, the Dallas Cowboys will serve as this year’s Hard Knocks team on HBO.

This will be their third stint. The Cowboys previously had the duty in 2002 and 2008.

The Cowboys will split training camp between Oxnard and Frisco, resuming their pre-COVID ritual. They have plenty of intriguing storylines, as they always do.

Quarterback Dak Prescott returns from a broken ankle, the defense is undergoing a dramatic overhaul, running back Ezekiel Elliott is trying to regain his pre-2019 form, and the offensive line is firmly in transition.

The Cowboys start the season on the opening Thursday night, at the Buccaneers.