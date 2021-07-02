Daniel Jones still sees Eli Manning as “someone who can help”

Getty Images

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning rejoined the team in a business operations and fan engagement role this offseason, but he may also have a hand in the team’s on-field preparations for the 2021 season.

Manning was supplanted as the team’s quarterback by 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones and Jones told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he has kept in touch with Manning since Manning’s retirement after the 2019 season. Jones said he has “certainly learned a lot from him and he’s helped me a ton,” which makes it a positive that he’ll be around to continue acting in a mentorship role.

“Yeah, it is, It is. He’s done it,” Jones said. “He’s played the position in New York. I think that’s part of it and obviously played at a high level and did everything right on and off the field. So he’s a great guy to look to and someone who can help.”

Jones has shown flashes in his first two seasons, but injuries and turnovers have helped keep him from looking like a sure thing heading into his third season. The Giants have worked to improve the talent around him on offense heading into a Year 3 that needs to see Jones reach a consistently high level of play for the team to feel fully confident about his future. If Manning can help with that, his legacy with the franchise will be even more significant.