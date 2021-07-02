Jets, Packers to practice together in August

Getty Images

The LaFleur brothers will be working in different places this August, but they will get a chance to spend some time together before the regular season gets underway.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and the Jets will travel to Wisconsin to work out with the Matt LaFleur-coached Packers on August 18 and 19. The two teams will play a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 21.

Ties between the coaching staffs go beyond the brothers. Matt LaFleur was on the 49ers staff with Robert Saleh before moving on to become the Titans’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

August’s practices will give Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson further opportunity to work against an opposing defense as he prepares for the regular season. The same will be true for Packers quarterback Jordan Love, although we’ll still need to see what Aaron Rodgers decides to do before saying whether Love will be preparing for a starting job.