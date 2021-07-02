No official word on any opt outs until Tuesday

Getty Images

The deadline for opting out of the 2021 season has come and gone. There is no news that any player has opted out. The official word won’t come for four more days.

According to the league, no personnel notices will be sent to teams until Tuesday, July 6. No notice was sent today, due presumably to the looming holiday.

This means that, if any player opted out, there will be no official announcement of it until Tuesday. Unless the player announces it or it gets leaked, we won’t know.

It’s safe to assume no one has opted out. We’ll know for certain within roughly 96 hours.

Aaron Rodgers would save more than $20 million by opting out versus sitting out the season. However, PFT reported last week that it was unlikely that Rodgers would pursue that approach.