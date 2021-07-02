Report: Bears can affordably break their Soldier Field lease in 2026

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 2, 2021, 10:15 AM EDT
As the Bears explore their options for building a new stadium in the suburbs, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said repeatedly that the team has an ironclad lease that binds them to stay at Soldier Field until 2033. But that may not be the case.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Bears’ lease would allow them to leave Soldier Field in 2026 and pay a penalty of $84 million.

An $84 million charge wouldn’t be particularly significant if the Bears are already budgeting to build a new stadium in the suburb of Arlington Heights. A new stadium would likely cost more than $2 billion.

“The numbers associated with the Soldier Field lease are just small,” University of Chicago sports economist Allen Sanderson said. “$84 million is just a fraction of what a new stadium will cost.”

The Bears have confirmed that they are considering buying the Arlington International Racecourse, a stadium-sized property about 30 miles from Soldier Field.

  1. It would be fun if there was some sort of class action lawsuit that resulted in teams having to name themselves after where they ACTUALLY play.

    Jets, Giants I’m looking at you.

  2. I think there is a very good chance the Bears move to Arlington Heights. By time they get the property, design the building etc etc, it will be over 18 months until they break ground. Then by time it is done, it will be at least 2026, maybe 2027, then the penalty impact will be insignificant. The Bears would increase their profits by at least $80 million first couple of years. Let it be known that the Bears left Chicago under Lightfoot administration.
    JUST DO IT!

  4. If I am a Bears fan I want the god awful McCaskeys to finally sell so a real owner can get in there and save the fantastic and iconic Soldier Field. Killer sight lines, all the media boxes are above the crowd which makes it one of the noisier stadiums in football and who doesn’t want to tailgate on Lakeshore Drive?

    Arlington Heights is god awful suburban/sprawl hell. Why?

    The McCaskeys are just cheap and have proven to be awful for decades unable to even find 1 qb. Just awful.

