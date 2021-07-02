Report: Josh Gordon applies for reinstatement

Getty Images

Free agent receiver Josh Gordon officially submitted his reinstatement letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gordon hopes to be with a team for training camp.

The NFL has randomly drug tested Gordon the past three months, per Schefter, with Gordon passing all his tests.

The NFL conditionally reinstated Gordon last season, and the Seahawks expected him back on the field. But the league rescinded the conditional reinstatement, and in January, Gordon again was suspended indefinitely.

The Seahawks released Gordon on March 4, so he could play in the Fan Controlled Football league.

Gordon led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013, but in seven seasons since then, he has played in only 33 regular-season games while missing 79 because of a series of lengthy suspensions. Gordon last played in December of 2019.