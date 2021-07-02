Report: Kenny Golladay at risk of being held in contempt of court

USA TODAY Sports

Giants receiver Kenny Golladay ignored a subpoena last December, failing to appear at a virtual deposition, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. Thus, Golladay is at risk of being held in contempt of court later this month.

Golladay is a non-party with no potential liability in a civil case involving his former NFL agent, Jason Bernstein, according to the report. Bernstein is suing memorabilia company Redland Sports and MVP Authentics for allegedly violating an exclusive rights contract by working with rival NFL agent Todd France for an autograph signing in 2019.

Golladay, who played the first four years of his career in Detroit after the Lions drafted him in the third round in 2017, later signed with France at Creative Artists Agency.

The one-time Pro Bowler has until July 22 to explain in writing why he failed to comply with a subpoena in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, according to a petition filed by Bernstein’s Clarity Sports International and granted by a judge.

Jason Morrin, a Hofstra law student and clerk at the firm Geragos & Geragos, uncovered the document, which later was obtained by the Post. The court filing indicates Golladay has not replied to inquiries since a motion was filed May 14.

Golladay signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants during free agency in March that included $40 million guaranteed.