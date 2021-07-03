D.J. Chark sees Jaguars developing a winning culture under Urban Meyer

Getty Images

Jaguars receiver D.J. Chark has had a solid first three seasons in the NFL, but he hasn’t won a lot of games: The Jaguars are 12-36 in the last three seasons. But Chark sees that changing.

Chark said there’s no way the Jaguars won’t be better than last year, and he thinks people are going to be surprised how good a team they have in Year One under Urban Meyer.

“The 1-15 season is somewhere that we don’t want to go back,” Chark told Omar Ruiz of NFL Network. “Everyone that’s here understands that. The guys that came in came from a lot of winning programs so we’re trying to develop that winning culture and just that camaraderie here and I think we’re going to do really good. I think we’re gonna shock a lot of people. I’m not one of the people that’s huge on setting record goals or anything like that, or saying how many wins or losses we’re gonna have but we’re gonna be an exciting football team, for sure.”

Chark believes the Jaguars’ receiving corps is going to benefit from the arrival of first overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

“I think we have a lot to prove but I think it’s gonna come together real smooth,” Chark said. “And definitely being able to have Trevor back there, it’s crazy how that he’s so young and so talented. So, the sky is the limit, really, with us right now. We don’t know how great we can be but we know we can be great, for sure.”

The Jaguars haven’t been described as “great” in a long time, but Chark thinks they’re trending in that direction.