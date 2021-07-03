Everson Griffen still wants to return to the Vikings

Getty Images

After 10 years with the Vikings, defensive end Everson Griffen left Minnesota. He still wants to go back.

Via Will Ragatz of SI.com, Griffen recently texted Paul Allen of KFAN to confirm his desire to re-sign with the Vikings.

“I never should’ve left the Vikings,” Griffen told Allen. “I f–kd up. What I tweeted was wrong. The Vikings organization took great care of me through my ups and downs and I disrespected a lot of people.”

What Griffen tweeted was “Kirk Cousins is ass” and to “ask [coach Mike] ZIMMER if he wanted Kirk.” Although the tweets were deleted, the damage quite possibly was done.

Allen also explained that Griffen “desperately” wants to return to the Vikings.

“He has people in his corner with the Minnesota Vikings, I feel comfortable in saying that,” Allen said. “And I would not rule out Everson Griffen joining the Vikings before the season, but I wouldn’t bet on it.”

The Minnesota pass rush struggled in 2020, after the departure of Griffen and the neck injury that knocked out Danielle Hunter‘s entire season. Griffen had six sacks last year in 14 games (seven with the Cowboys and seven with the Lions), so he still has gas in the tank. A long-time captain of the Minnesota defense, there’s obvious familiarity and, at some level, lingering respect.

It’s a move that could be made if Zimmer decides he’s not happy with his full slate of pass-rushing options, or if an injury happens.