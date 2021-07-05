Alijah Vera-Tucker has checked every box for Jets OL coach John Benton

USA TODAY Sports

One of the bright spots of the Jets’ dismal 2-14 season in 2020 was the play of left tackle Mekhi Becton.

The first-round pick stepped right into the starting lineup and looked like a player who will be a fixture at a key spot on the offensive line for years to come. The rest of the line remained a work in progress, however, and the Jets used another first-round pick on guard Alijah Vera-Tucker this year in a bid to continue building the unit.

Offensive line coach John Benton worked with Vera-Tucker in the offseason program and his review of the rookie’s work suggests the team has picked another winner.

“Very positive, we don’t have pads on yet so there’s a lot of boxes to be checked,” Benton said, via the team’s website. “But right now, he’s been able to check every box. He’s willing to learn the scheme. Impressive athletically and he seems to fit right in with the guys. He’ll definitely be in the running, provided he passes the physical tests when we put the pads on. But all indications are good.”

The Jets also signed veteran right tackle Morgan Moses and both moves provide reason to think that one of the team’s weaknesses in recent years could become a strength sooner rather than later.