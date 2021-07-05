Andrew Whitworth: Nick Bosa “one of the most powerful kids” I’ve ever faced

Getty Images

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa had nine regular season sacks during his rookie year, but none of them came in his two games against the Rams.

Bosa still made a strong impression on Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth, however. Whitworth was a guest on Chris Long’s podcast and spent some of his appearance talking about pass rushers who have impressed him. Bosa was at the top of that list thanks to having “rare power” that Whitowrth thinks will grow in the future.

“I think he’s a special rusher,” Whitworth said, via NinerNation.com. “I think feeling him as a rookie, he’s one of the most powerful kids I’ve ever felt that young. Really in the run game, pass game, everything. He’s got some serious pop. And so I think there’s youth strength and then there’s like, man when this guy kind of hits his stride, if he’s that powerful now, wow. He’s gonna be a guy that’s gonna really be able to push the pocket. And obviously plays with an incredible motor and has the big brother to look up to who’s a hell of a player too.”

Whitworth said that Bosa “has felt more powerful” than that brother — Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa — and has a “really special” career ahead of him. Whitworth didn’t face Bosa last year because of Bosa’s torn ACL and doesn’t expect to be around for many more meetings, although not having to face Bosa multiple times a year might be one of the things he’s looking forward to in retirement.