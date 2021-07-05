Bengals rookie Darius Hodge arrested for alleged assault from 2019

Getty Images

Bengals rookie pass rusher Darius Hodge had his Fourth of July interrupted by an arrest arising from an alleged incident from two years ago.

Via WRAL.com, Hodge was arrested on July 4 in Wake Forest, North Carolina. Hodge faces charges arising from allegedly hitting a man repeatedly in 2019.

Hodge played college football at Marshall. He wanted undrafted in April and signed with the Bengals.

Because the incident pre-dates the commencement of his NFL career, Hodge will face no scrutiny under the Personal Conduct Policy for the alleged assault. If, however, he becomes involved in any future incidents, the past allegations could be used to enhance the punishment imposed by the league.